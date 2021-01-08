Christopher E. Gravel HARDWICK — Christopher E. Gravel, 40, of Hardwick, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 1, 2021. Christopher was born at Copley Hospital on Aug. 24, 1980, to Edward and Lynn Gravel. He attended Walden Elementary School and then Cabot High School. Chris worked for various construction companies as an excavator operator and recently worked for his dad on construction projects. Chris enjoyed skiing, hiking, four-wheeling and other outside activities with his friends. Chris also enjoyed working out, running, and playing with his dog, Benny. Chris had a big heart; he was always willing to help anybody at any time. He was always there for his father when he needed him. Chris is survived by his wife, Kim Gravel; his father, Edward Gravel and stepmother Sandra Gravel; his brothers, Nicholas and Amanda Gravel of Woodbury, Vermont, Eric Gravel and his fiancée, Carrie McCloe, of Winooski, Vermont; nephews, Elijah Gravel of Cabot, Zachary Gravel of Woodbury; and many aunts and uncles. Christopher will be greatly missed. Chris was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness; he believed in the Resurrection quoted at Acts 24:15. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, assisted the family.
