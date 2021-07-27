Christopher Dingman BARRE — Christopher Dingman, 31, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 18, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home, following a brief illness. Christopher loved spending time with family, camping and at his grandparents' driving tractors and his beloved Ford F150 pickup truck. Christopher is survived by his mother and father, Penny and Michael Weeks, of Barre; his dad, David Dingman, of North Concord, Vermont; grandparents, Harold and Nancy Houston, of Cabot; aunt and uncle, Wendy and Robert Benway, of East Montpelier; cousins, Jacob and wife Jenesse Benway, of Walden, Dylan and Brianna Benway, of Deerfield, New Hampshire. Per Christopher's wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, assisted the family. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
