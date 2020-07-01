Christopher D. Lambert WATERBURY CENTER — Christopher D. Lambert, 34, passed away unexpectedly due to complications from a chronic illness on Monday morning, June 29, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. He was in the comfort of his Mom and Dad. He was born in Berlin on Aug. 8, 1985, the son of Michael I. and Judith E. (Kietzmann) Lambert. Chris grew up in Waterbury Center and was a 2004 graduate of Harwood Union High School in Duxbury. Throughout his life, Chris was an active volunteer with the Waterbury Area Senior Center, Meals on Wheels Program and the Waterbury Public Library. In addition, he was employed for several years at Bisbee’s Paint and Hardware in Waterbury Center. He was a longtime member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury. Chris will be remembered for his love of music, especially live performances and the Thursday evening summer concerts at the Rusty Parker Park; for the simple things in life like looking forward to Saturday morning runs to the local trash transfer station, going on trips and car rides and spending time on the family farm in Amsterdam, New York. He defined “happy go lucky.” Chris’s family extends their immense appreciation to Tom Welsh who was not only a friend, but a mentor and job coach for over eight years, assisting Chris in the community, at home and while volunteering. Chris is loved and mourned by his parents, Michael and Judy Lambert of Waterbury Center; his sister, Anna Rogers and husband Stephen and their daughter, Coraline, of Norwood, Massachusetts; his maternal grandmother, Virginia Kietzmann of Amsterdam, New York; his paternal uncle and aunt, Gary and Jane Lambert of Essex; his maternal uncle and aunt, Bryan and Heidi Kietzmann of Amsterdam, New York; as well as extended family. Chris was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Gordon and Barbara Lambert; and his maternal grandfather, Ernest Kietzmann. Services will be planned privately. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Wesley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 214, Waterbury, VT 05676. Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.