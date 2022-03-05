Christine J. Kirkpatrick NORTHFIELD – Christine Joy Kirkpatrick, 64, a longtime resident of North Street, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Her loving family had been with her at her bedside. Born on July 4, 1957, in Attleboro, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of George and Helen (Murphy) Metzger. She attended local elementary school and graduated from Attleboro High School in 1975. On June 28, 1997, she married the love of her life, Troy Kirkpatrick in Northfield, following their marriage, they made their home in Northfield. Christine was employed at Mayo Nursing and Rehabilitation for many years before working at the Margaret Holland Inn, the Northfield Inn and eventually at the Millstone Lodge in Barre - where her love of meeting new people was a perfect match! Before retiring, she worked at the Vermont Flannel Company. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping with her husband and “camp” family as well as spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Christine loved swimming and time spent at the Ocean, including deep sea fishing with her sons. Survivors include her husband, Troy Kirkpatrick; her daughter Kendra Lewis; her sons John and Richard Gaboury; her stepsons T.J., Trevor and Thomas Kirkpatrick; eight grandchildren; her sisters Carol Canals, Jane Nicoletti, Susan Curry, and Patricia Metzger; and her brother Paul Metzger as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents. The service to honor and celebrate Christine’s life will be held at a time to be announced in the Fall. Burial will take place in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
