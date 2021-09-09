Christine A. Litchfield BARRE – The family of Christine A. Litchfield sadly announces her passing on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. She was an accomplished pianist, organist, choral director and educator; widely known and loved throughout the Barre community. Born on May 7, 1940, in Taunton, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Harry and Gretta (McPherson) Litchfield Jr. Christine earned her bachelor's degree in education from Framingham College in 1961 and her master's degree in teaching at Norwich University in 1971. She taught first and second grade in Barre Town School and Lincoln School in Barre. She was a popular teacher with several generations of students claiming she greatly influenced their lifelong values and love of learning. Her love of, and skills in music were apparent throughout her life. “I can’t remember ever NOT being able to play the piano.” In high school, she gave an organ recital to much local acclaim; and had always been a substitute pianist and organist throughout her adult life. In 1967, she became director of Music at the Barre Congregational Church. There, she fostered the growth of several hand bell choirs, three vocal choirs for adults and many children and youth. She took special care in choosing music for the spiritual growth of the choirs and the congregation. The choral and bell choirs would often play in the community for special holiday events. Christine would spend hours choosing the right music for Sunday worship as well as any other special musical occasion. Upon retirement from full-time teaching, her focus became volunteering. Christine held weekly “sing-a-longs” at Project Independence; provided music for the weekly services and programs at Woodridge; and initiated and continued support for the Young at Heart Singers at Barre Senior Center. During the pandemic, she continued involvement with this group with weekly virtual singing and emotional and spiritual support. She was the president of the Friends of Aldrich Public Library for many years, organizing the annual book sale and the Winter Banquet/Auction, always finding ways to strongly support the work of her beloved library. She was a life-long learner, reading extensively. She even embraced Zoom this spring by taking an online course in French. On June 23, 1995, she married Arthur R. Hill Jr. They had a wonderful life together, enjoying sailing, music, nature and the coast of Maine. He passed away on Dec. 20, 2010. Christine loved Vermont: the four seasons, the mountains, the views from her home, watching the birds on her porch, sunrises and the ocean; and the poetry of Mary Oliver. If you were on her birthday list, or were in need of a get well wish, you could always count on a card arriving in your mailbox. She is survived by her brother, Harry (Jacqueline); nephews, Matthew Sr. (Rachel) and Thomas (Yensy); grandnieces, Ellie (Tyler) and Halle, Andrea and Alaina; and grandnephew, Matthew Jr. Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents. The memorial service honoring Christine will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Barre Congregational Church in Barre. Please note, masks will be required in the church. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to a nonprofit organization of your choice. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home. For a memorial guest book, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
