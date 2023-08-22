Christian F. deNeergaard lll CABOT — Christian Frederick Ferdinand deNeergaard lll, 66, of Cabot, VT passed away May 6 in the ICU at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin following a long, difficult illness. His wife, Twyla, was at his side. Chris was born May 17, 1956 in Glen Cove, Long Island, New York, the son of Christian and Doris West deNeergaard Jr. He grew up and attended schools in Huntington, NY before attending college preparing for a career in the automotive business. His attendance was cut short by a serious illness and he came to Northfield, VT in 1982 to recuperate. During this time, he became interested in farming, a career he pursued for the next 25 years. He farmed in Northfield and Williamstown. He met his future wife, Twyla Maloney and they were married in October of 1991. They purchased their own farm in Cabot in 1994. Following his retirement from farming, Chris went to work for Rowell Brothers Ford in Hardwick, VT where he repaired farm equipment and restored antique tractors, something he really enjoyed. Chris was happiest in the great outdoors. He enjoyed many sports including swimming, skiing, ice hockey. He was an avid football fan - his favorite teams were the NY Giants and the LA Rams. Chris loved hunting and salt water fishing. He had a need for speed and many of his hobbies fed this passion, including boats, motorcycles, muscle cars and dwarf car racing. Chris is survived by his beloved wife Twyla, of 31 years. He also leaves his sister, Linda and brother-in-law Russell Chamberlin of Northfield and a nephew West Paar of Halesite, LI NY. He also leaves brother in laws Mark, Kim, Jason and Craig Maloney and their wives as well as many nieces and nephews. There are additional extended family members on both sides as well as many dear friends and assorted outlaws. He is predeceased by his parents and a younger brother, Andrew. A celebration of his life will be held at the farm in Cabot on September 23rd from 2pm to 8pm. It will be relaxed and casual, as he would have wanted. For further details please call 802-563-2107. Donations made be made in his name to Barre Town EMS
