Chris "Rebel" Wells BARRE — Chris "Rebel" Wells, 53, died unexpectedly on April 22, 2020; it was his time to go walk with the Lord. He was born Aug. 5, 1966, in Fort Riley, Kansas, the son of Grady Wells and Mary Lou Potts. Chris' father was in the Air Force so he lived in many states from California to Florida. He attended Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia. In August of 1997, Chris moved to Vermont. He soon met Nancy Adams and they lived together in Plainfield for almost 20 years before moving to Barre. He was a residential and commercial painter for most of his career. He retired in 2017 due to health issues. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Potts of Plano, Texas; sister, Diane McMillan and husband Neil of Plano, Texas; sister, Cindy Thompson and husband Gus of Woodbury, Vermont; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by his longtime partner, Nancy Adams of Berlin, Vermont; and his friends at Washington Apartments. He was predeceased by his father, Grady. Chris lived his life on his terms. He was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed riding in the Toy Run, March of Dimes ride, veterans rides, as well as other charity events. He was a member of the Canadian Club for years. He loved gardening, especially growing roses. He enjoyed fishing, camping, the sun and the beach. He especially loved his dog, "Cheech." Chris had a big heart and made friends easily with his quick wit and larger than life personality. He was active in church, initially attending Faith Community Church then Enough Ministries, both in Barre. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Enough Ministries, 24 Washington St. in Barre, Vermont. Masks are required.
