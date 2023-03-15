Chris Krahn BARRE TOWN — Chris Krahn, 90, of Wildersburg Common passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home. Born on November 8, 1932, in Fairfield, Idaho, he was the son of William and Christine (Petersen) Krahn. He attended elementary school in Gooding, Idaho and graduated from Gooding High School in 1950. Following high school, he attended the US Naval Academy, graduating in 1954. He then went on to attend the US Naval Postgraduate School and graduated from there in 1966. He served as a Lt Commander with the Naval Security Group, retiring after 20 years. He then went to work for the State of Vermont, Department of Budget and Management for 12 years before serving as the Deputy Commissioner for the Department of General Services for 2 years and as Deputy Secretary of Transportation for 1 year before his retirement. On June 16, 1962, he married Gloria Rich in the U.S. Navy Chapel in Washington, DC. Following their marriage, they made their home in various locations including Washington, DC, Maryland and Montpelier before settling in Barre. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, travelling and gardening. Survivors include his wife Gloria Krahn and his children Christopher Krahn and his wife, Susanne and Patricia Walbridge and her husband, Ken and grandchildren Lynnea, Lee and Christina as well as his brothers Milton Krahn, Morten Krahn, Larry Krahn, and Douglas Krahn. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers William Krahn, Jr., and John Krahn and his sister Matha Irwin. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Thorpe, a summer camp for underprivileged children with disabilities, at 680 Capen Hill Drive, Goshen, VT 05733. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
