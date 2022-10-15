Chief Edward B. Garone DERRY, NH — Chief Edward B. Garone, 79, of Derry, NH passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home in Derry, NH. He was born in Haverhill, NH and lived in Bradford, VT until the family relocated to Queens, NY for a short period until he returned to Bradford, VT as teenager. He is survived by his loving wife of over 57 years, Blanche (Wormwood) Garone; a son, Michael Garone, who lives in Derry, NH with his wife, Rebecca; a daughter, Vicky Moran, who lives in Lebanon, NH with her husband, Frank, his well-loved grandchildren, Aiden Garone, Alexander Garone, Maureen Marquis, and her husband Ryan, and his two foster grandchildren, Carleigh Sullivan and Ethan Sullivan Dupuis. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, James Wormwood of Elyria, Ohio and many extended family members and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Francis A. Garone, Sr. and Winifred (Barry) Garone; his brother Francis “Gary” Garone, Jr., and his wife Mona; and a sister, Nancy McHugh. There are no calling hours. Graveside services concluding with military honors will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 9:00am at the NH State Veteran’s Cemetery, Route 3, Boscawen, NH. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To view the full obituary, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Greater Derry Boys & Girls Club. Donations can be made via How to Help (derrybgclub.org) or sent to the Greater Derry Boys & Girls Club, P.O. Box 140, East Derry, NH 03041.
