Chester Bedell PLAINFIELD/NORTHFIELD — Chester “Chet” Bedell, 70, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. In keeping with his wishes, there are no calling hours. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, August 13 at 1 pm at MT Hope Cemetery in Northfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Chet Bedell Memorial Fund to benefit his grandchildren’s education, c/o PO Box 342, Essex Junction, VT 05453. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with the arrangements.
