Chester Bedell NORTHFIELD — Chester “Chet” Bedell, 70, went to his final resting place, July 31, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin with family at his side. Born on Nov. 4, 1950, in Randolph, he was the son of Clayton C. and Harriet (Gushea) Bedell. In 1969, he graduated from Northfield High School. He spent many years working for G.C.R. as a retail manager and before retiring, for George Morvan. He enjoyed camping, NASCAR racing, fishing, snowmobiling, hunting, Red Sox, and being with his family. He was married in 1973 to Charlene Salesky for 15 years. Survivors include his son, Chad Bedell, and two granddaughters, Charlotte and Caroline Bedell, all of Nashua, New Hampshire; his love, Kathy Gross, and two daughters, Jennifer Graham and Liza Driscoll, all of Essex Junction; brothers, Chuck and Karen Bedell, of Hollis, New Hampshire, Randall Bedell, of Northfield, Todd and Pam Bedell, of Woodbury; sisters, Candace Medeiros, of Montpelier, Vickie Torres and Gary Gilman, of Plainfield; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins; and many great friends. In keeping with his wishes, a graveside service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m. in Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Chet Bedell Memorial Fund to benefit his granddaughters, P.O. Box 342, Essex Junction, VT 05453.
