Cheryl McDonough BURLINGTON — From Woodstock to City Hall, Cheryl McDonough did it all! Now, it is with great sorrow and unrelenting gratitude that we announce her departure. On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Cheryl McDonough, 71, passed away peacefully in her home in Burlington, Vermont. The oldest of six children born to Charles and Dorothea (Fisher) McDonough, Cheryl came into this world on Aug. 6, 1949, in Lynbrook, Long Island, New York. She moved with her family to the Highland and Ulster Park communities in rural New York, even attending a one-room schoolhouse for three years, and finally to Burlington, Vermont, in 1965 where she graduated from BHS in 1967. Her higher learning involved earning a bachelors’ degree in English from UVM in 1971, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority house. Years later, she would return to the sorority and serve as a caring house mother to her younger Tri-Delt sisters. Upon UVM graduation, she headed west, with friends, to spend a bit of a carefree year in Aspen, Colorado, after which she pursued a master's in Library Science, at Simmons College in Boston. Her studies there were unfortunately interrupted by illnesses that she then carried for years. Despite these calamities, she was always able to smile and bear it, preferring instead to focus on the needs of others. A dearly loved sister, auntie, mother, friend and colleague, some will remember Cheryl from her antique shop in Waitsfield, or as the flea market vendor of linens and other items she lovingly restored, others as the friendly face at the Replays Thrift Shop, or as the award-winning, ever fun-loving school crossing guard, or as the city councilwoman from Ward 2 who championed her beloved neighborhoods, and the entire city, for many years. Yet, everyone who knew her will remember Cheryl as the kind and happy soul who she was. She had a habit of dropping off bags of random items, treats and treasures at her loved ones' homes, and sneaking away before anyone could see her. Queen of the “Irish Goodbye," it was considered a triumph and bragging rights if someone was ever able to catch her in one of her many deliveries and, of course, she would always then stay for a chat. Her thoughtfulness of others was evidenced by her uncanny remembrance of every birthday, anniversary and other occasions, for her extended family and friends and she never failed to drop a card or a gift, with handwritten words of thankfulness and joy. From the childhood Jolly Helping Hands Club she formed with her siblings, to the mud pits of Woodstock, to her time spent out west with friends, to the annual McDonough family Easter celebrations, she was always ready with a smile and a helping hand, and a hat. Cheryl had a hat for every occasion (literally), whether classy or goofy, and often brought extras to share with the gathering. A fiercely independent, some might say stubborn, woman, Cheryl believed deeply in the sisterhood and brotherhood of all humankind and remained ever steadfast in her commitment to those beliefs. She was, indeed, a unique, one-of-a-kind personality. Since her passing, dozens of people have reached out to share their fond memories of Cheryl. The world was truly a better place with such a caring, happy person in it, and we were all lucky to have had her touch our lives in some way or another. She will be remembered lovingly by her sister, Patty Gillespie of Burlington, her husband, Jeff Barrows, and Patty’s children and grandchildren; her sister, Kathy Sagendorf of Middlebury, her husband, Richard, and their children and grandchildren; her brother, Charlie McDonough of Burlington, his wife, Heidi, and their children and grandchildren; her sister, Michelle "Mickey" Dower’s children and grandchildren; her daughter, Valerie Swan of Oakland, California; and of course, her lifetime friends, including Johanna, Louise, Marilee, Mary C., Mary G., Mary Ellen and Noreen. She will be welcomed in her next life by her parents; her younger sister, Michelle "Mickey" Dower; and her younger brother, James "Jimmy" McDonough. The family would like to give sincere thanks to Dr. Gilwee, to the wonderful staff at Home Health and to Sasha, Lorrraine and all of the wonderful health care providers who did so much for Cheryl through the years. At Cheryl’s request, there will be no formal service, but there will be a gathering of family and friends, just as soon as it can be determined when and where. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of the Ready Funeral Home. Please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.