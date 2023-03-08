Charlotte E. Violette BARRE — Charlotte Eva Violette, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in the care of family members and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the end of a long but mercifully gentle journey with dementia. Born on November 20, 1929, in Rockingham, Vermont she was the youngest child of Alfred Thomas and Lena Mae (Seaver) Fish. She attended primary school in the hamlet of Gageville near Bellows Falls until shortly after the death of her father in 1938. In the Early 1940's her mother moved the family to Barre. She spent her middle school years at Matheson elementary and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1947. Between 1947 and 1955, she enjoyed the life of a single woman, working at the Granite City Creamery in Barre and spending two winters working as a waitress in Delray Beach, Florida with her dear friend Eva Lanpher Bailey. During this period of time, she and a group of lifelong girlfriends formed the knitting club. Up until the 1990’s this group met regularly at different members' homes to knit and (mostly) chat. An enthusiastic and talented dancer, Charlotte attended many local dances throughout central Vermont. It was at one of these dances that she met Bernie Violette whom she married on May 27, 1955. They began their married life together on Maple Grove Street in Barre where they welcomed the arrival of their first child, Mark. In 1959 they moved to Cooley Street in Barre where the family grew to include her children Andrea, Carol, and Steve and her mother Lena as well as various beloved cats and dogs. Charlotte was very musical and had a lovely singing voice. Throughout high school, she was a member of the glee club, and she sang alto for many years in the choir of the First Universalist church in Barre. In 1969, she was one of the founding members of the Barretones, a women's barbershop chorus. She and three fellow chorus members (Diane Benoit, Nancy Severance and Liz Lafayette Patch) then formed “The Honeybee Sharps”, the first women's barbershop quartet comprised of members from the chorus. Both the quartet and the Chorus performed at many social functions throughout central Vermont and the chorus and other affiliated quartets still perform to this day. Like her mother, Charlotte had a very big sweet tooth. Her absolute favorite desserts were sugar on snow, strawberry shortcake and Maple Cream Pie! The extended family has many fond memories of her many dessert creations over the years, but her fruit pizza was her universally recognized. Masterpiece! She was also the handyman (woman) of the house and fixed whatever needed fixing! Charlotte worked for 20 years for the State of Vermont Department of Education. She was the secretary to the commissioner of Education and retired from that position in the early 1990's. Upon retirement she and Bernie spent several winters in Zypher Hills and Hernando, Florida. In Florida, theygreatly enjoyed meetin g new people from around the US and hanging out with fellow retired Central Vermonters. Survivors include her children Mark Violette of Holland; Andrea Lucey and her husband, David of South Burlington; Carol Brouillette and her partner, Phil Vermette of Washington; and Steve Violette and his wife, Mya of Barre; her dear friend, Jenetta (Little) Fitts of Berlin; and her grandchildren Erika Lucey Heywood and her husband, John; Liz Lahue and her husband, Alex; Landon Brouillette and Celyn Brouillette; Joshua LaCourse and his wife, JoAnna LaCourse; and her four great-grandchildren as well as six nephews, five nieces, nine grandnieces, two grandnephews, and two great-grandnieces. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Bernie Violette; her brother Frank Fish and her sister Alice Jarvis. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Barre Universalist Church, 19 Church Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
