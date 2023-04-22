Charles T. Thygesen Sr. GRANITEVILLE – Charles T. Thygesen Sr., “Charlie,” 87, of Meadow Wood Drive passed away peacefully at home while sleeping in his recliner early Thursday morning, April 13, 2023. Born on August 23, 1935, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, he was the eldest of four children of Lovella (Davis) and Ejnar Thygesen, Sr. At a very early age the family moved to Williamstown and later to Holden Road in Barre Town, eventually settling into his Graniteville home built by his Dad Ejnar. He attended Spaulding High School where he participated in football, basketball and baseball, graduating in the class of 1953. It was at Spaulding that he met his lifelong sweetheart, Beverly Pletzer. On June 5, 1954, he married Beverly at the Universalist Church in Barre and they spent the next 66 years together raising their family and living in the Barre area. Beverly passed away in July 2021. His construction hands turned soft while caring for Beverly, and their love for each other was never more evident. Charlie had many interesting jobs as a young man including, bread delivery with Sunbeam Bakery, and driving truck for Coke Cola. Later Charlie attended the Vermont Police Academy and served on the Barre police force becoming the first plain clothes detective in the Barre Police Department. He later owned and operated several local businesses including Thygesen Construction, Pools Incorporated, and Thygesen Sports with his sons Charles Jr., and Shawn each taking on roles in the companies, as well as a real estate business with his sister Shirlene Wilson. Charlie especially loved to snowplow, he got his first plow in 1954. He spent many sleepless nights watching the weather and making sure the local schools and businesses were clear to open in the morning. In his spare time, he built a sugar house and a camp in Walden. He loved hunting - getting his first deer when he was a freshman in high school, fishing, and sports - especially hockey and the Red Sox. Charlie was very civic minded serving 35 years on the Barre Town Planning Commission. He also was a 58-year member of the Barre Masonic Temple and a long-time Shriner. He loved the Barre Fish and Game club, and the whole family were members of the Danish Brotherhood. Charlie loved his family and friends, his farmland, his community and Vermont. A true Vermonter at heart, Charlie took great pride in his state, often saying that if he couldn’t find it within the borders of Vermont, he didn’t need it. His family would like to give special thanks to everyone – family, friends, helpers, Central Vermont Council on Aging folks and especially to the staff and volunteers at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice - who made Charlie’s life so rich and dignified in the last few years when he was suffering from Dementia and heart disease. He was able to stay in his home with much love, care, and support. He did it his way, determined, kind, and always thankful. Survivors include his children Charles “Charlie” Thygesen, Jr., and his partner, Fran and his daughter, Ashley; Kimberly Anderson and her husband, Pat and their sons Reed and Gregg; and Shawn Thygesen and his wife, Rhonda and their children Ryan, Kristy, and Katie; his siblings Darlene Sprague and her husband, Bill and Shirlene Wilson and her husband, Doug as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Beverly in 2021, his son Gregg in 1986, and his brother Ejnar Jr. “Nick” in 2022. A private service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gregg Thygesen Scholarship Fund, checks payable to “Spaulding High School Scholarship Trust,” PO Box 458, Barre, VT 05641. Gregg Thygesen scholarship written in memo. Also, Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
