Charles Rogers NORTHFIELD — Charles "Chuck" Rogers, 45, of Northfield, lost his battle with addiction to an overdose and died suddenly on Thursday, June 2, 2022. He was born on Jan. 4, 1977, to the late Sheridan Eldred and Roberta Rogers. He grew up in Rochester and Randolph. Chuck had an infectious laugh and a bear hug for everyone. He was a hard worker and was employed at Tim Pins Fabricating, Twin State Roofing, Evergreen Roofing, and most recently, at Dollar Tree in Northfield where he earned the nickname "Sparkles." He loved being with his children and family, and enjoyed bowling, Legos, matchbox cars, a good cup of coffee and Oreos. Chuck is survived by his mother, Roberta Rogers, of Northfield; his sister, Donna (Mike) French, of Roxbury; his brother, Sean (Deb) Rogers, of Johnson; his daughter, Myia Rogers, of Randolph, and his sons, Brendon and Kasey Rogers, of Sharon; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. We know the pain of his suffering, and the pain of our own suffering as his family and we know we are not alone. Please speak the truth about this epidemic of drug use so that others may be saved. If you need help, please reach out to https://vermont211.org/. Calling hours will be at Day Funeral Home in Randolph on June 17 from 5-7 p.m. Burial will be private at the family’s convenience. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date.
