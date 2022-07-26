Charles R. O’Brien Sr MORETOWN - Charles Robert O’Brien Sr.,81, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Moretown, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Born in Moretown on October 20, 1940, he was the son of the late Harry and Alice [Grace] O’Brien. On June 22, 1968, he married Georgia Dodge at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Waterbury. Charlie graduated from Waterbury High School in the class of 1958. He served his country in the US Army from 1963-1967. He worked several construction jobs locally as a young man, includ-ing the construction of Interstate 89 in Waterbury, Bolton, and Richmond. He was the head of facilities at the Waterbury Elementary School and at Karl Suss Company for many years. He later started his own cleaning and maintenance business, O’Brien’s Cleaning Service, with his wife and sons. He also owned several properties in Waterbury and was a landlord for over forty years. His memberships include Blush Hill Country Club of Waterbury, the Harry N. Cutting American Legion Post #59 of Waterbury, the Knights of Columbus of Waterbury, and the Montpelier Elks Club. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Georgia O’Brien of Moretown; three sons, Patrick O’Brien of Claremont New Hampshire, Peter O’Brien of Waterbury Center, Charlie O’Brien Jr. and his wife Meesha of Waterbury Center; seven grandchildren, Michaela O’Brien of Waterbury Center, Zachary O’Brien and Nicholas O’Brien of Claremont New Hampshire, Jonathan O’Brien, Gage O’Brien, Greyson O’Brien, and Gunner O’Brien of Waterbury Center; his brother Harry O’Brien of Waterbury; a sister, Kathleen “Tippy” Lumbra of Waterbury Center. He is pre-deceased by a brother, William O’Brien, a sister, Mary Magee, two brothers-in-law, Robert Magee Sr. and Joe Lumbra, and one sister-in-law, Louise O’Brien. A reception to celebrate Charlie’s life will be held on Sunday, August 7, from the American Le-gion Post #59 in Waterbury, from 1-4PM. The August 7 regularly scheduled Sunday mass at Saint Andrews at 9AM will be offered for the repose of the soul of Charles R. O’Brien Sr. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hos-pice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, Vermont, 05641, or visit www.cvhh.org/donate. Assisting the family is Perkins Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit perkinsparker.com
