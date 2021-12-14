Charles Marceau GRANBY — Charles Marceau, 77, passed away in his home on Dec. 6, 2021. He was the son of Wilfred and Marion (Gauthier) Marceau. He graduated Cathedral High School, Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1963. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1963 and became an Air Force mechanic on B47s, then cross-trained on C130s, became crew chief and assigned to Vietnam in 1966 until 1967. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant in November 1969. Charles worked at Pratt and Whitney for 17 years at Willgoos Lab in East Hartford, Connecticut. Charles then relocated to Vermont and married Gail Tremblay May 25, 1985. In Vermont, Charles worked at Bombardier as an assembler-welder, then became a supervisor until he retired. After retiring, Charles and Gail built their dream home in Granby, Vermont. Throughout his life, Charles was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved wildlife and venturing to Montana with Gail to their hunting camp in Wolf Creek. Charles had a spirit and personality that was larger than life. He will be greatly missed. Charles is survived by his wife, Gail; his two sons, Tony and Rene; and his sisters, Patricia Finne and Suzanne Marceau. Burial will be in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center at a date to be determined. A service will occur after the burial. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
