Charles I. Bent RUTLAND — Charles Irving Bent, 65, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born Feb. 3, 1956, in Burlington, the son of Hubert and Rose (Bushee) Bent. He was raised in Randolph. He married Laurie Anne Manning in 1983 in Randolph. Mr. Bent worked for Daniels Trucking in White River Junction, and as an EMT for White River Valley Ambulance. He volunteered for Salvation Army in Rutland, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating. Survivors include his wife of Rutland; children, Tina Bent, Charles Bent Jr., both of the state of Georgia, Aileen Alinovi, Shane, Stephen, Raymond and Trevor Bent, all of Rutland; siblings, Cheryl Bent of Williamstown, Rosemary Huntley of Randolph, Hubert Bent of Burlington; eight grandchildren; multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Private burial will be in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Day Funeral Home in Randolph. For online condolences, visit www.dayfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.