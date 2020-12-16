Charles H. Sartelle Jr. EDEN — ETCS Charles Howard “Charlie” Sartelle Jr., Retired, 65, died Dec. 9, 2020, at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, New York. He was born Sept. 1955 in Hardwick, the son of Marion (Smith) and Charles H. Sartelle Sr. He graduated in 1973 from Hazen Union School. Mr. Sartelle served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, in Vietnam, Panama, Granada, the First Gulf War, Guam and Scotland. Electronic Technician Senior Chief Petty Officer (ETCS) Sartelle was honorably discharged in 1994. Later, he was a contractor for ManTech International-Senior analysis in Fairfax, Virginia, for five years. He attended the United Church of Hardwick. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, carpentry and computers. Survivors include three children, Adam Cole of Simsbury, Connecticut, Jarrett Sartelle of Lebanon, Connecticut, Carolynn Sartelle of Ledyard, Connecticut; three stepchildren, Joshua Burns of West Glover, Amberlee Hernandez of Deerfield, Kansas, Chelsea Jerome of South Burlington; nine grandchildren; two brothers, David Sartelle of Danville, Everett Sartelle of Hardwick; nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Sartelle was predeceased by his parents; a son, Stephen Sartelle; two wives, Patricia Goodrich Sartelle, Kay L. Rice; and a sister, Ruth Ann Knox. Services will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Sanborn Cemetery in East Hardwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Hardwick, P.O. Box 396, Hardwick, VT 05843. Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
