Charles H. Clark Jr. WILLIAMSTOWN — Charles Haines Clark Jr., 86, a longtime resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Menig Nursing Home in Randolph Center, with his children at his side. Born on Aug. 4, 1934, in Middletown, Connecticut, he was the son of Charles Haines and Madalyn (Doolittle) Clark. He attended school in Portland, Connecticut. While attending school, he worked various jobs to help support his mother and sister after his father’s passing. He graduated from Portland High School in 1952. After high school, he worked in landscaping, delivered dairy products, and worked in various sales and management positions. On Oct. 7, 1961, he married Ann Claire Oakliff in the Zion Lutheran Church in Portland, Connecticut. They lived in Middlefield and Portland, Connecticut, before moving to Williamstown, Vermont, in 1966. They were a wonderful loving model of what marriage should be until her passing from brain cancer in 1991. In 1996, he married Catherine Brown. They were married for 22 years until she passed from cancer in November 2018. Charlie and two friends bought Jackson Dairy on Ayer’s Street in Barre. In 1967, he sold his share and purchased the Autumn Crest Farm on the Northfield Road in Williamstown. While living in Williamstown, he sat on several agricultural boards and the Williamstown Select Board. Charlie was involved in 4-H, hosted foreign exchange students, and he was involved with the UVM Extension Service’s “Beefalo Project.” His farm had one of the first Vermont Beefalo calves. He was also a member of the Granite Lodge No. 35 F&AM in Barre. When the farm sold in 1985, he then went to work for Huntington Homes as a regional sales representative. Later, he went to work in the world of real estate – specializing in farms. He worked at various local real estate agencies, some of which include Vermont Realty Exchange, Coldwell Banker, BCK and Countryside Realty (which he owned). He ended his real estate career at Heney Realtors in 2015. Some of the things Charlie enjoyed were a good Manhattan with crushed, not cubed, ice, a nice prime rib or seafood platter. His favorite restaurant was Soup’s and Greens. He enjoyed cooking and grilling. In his youth, he won a Betty Crocker award. After his wife, Ann, died, he took over the holiday pie making. He loved reading westerns and mystery novels, watching a Red Sox game, in person or on TV, and dancing. He was known to flirt a bit. He enjoyed any time spent with his grandchildren going to their sporting or school events, hiring them to work for a weekend doing home projects. He taught by example, what a good work ethic was and the value and rewards of hard work. And most importantly, that family comes first. Survivors include his daughter, Mary Ellen Orr and her husband, Matthew, of South Barre, Vermont, and their children, Ashley Baker of Pembrooke, New Hampshire, Cody Orr and his wife, Emilie, of South Barre, Vermont, and Montreal, Canada, Melissa Orr and her fiancé, Joseph Decoteau, of Old Town, Maine, Katie Campbell and her husband, Aaron, of Barre, Vermont, and Brady Orr of South Barre, Vermont; his son, Christopher Clark and his wife, Debbie, of Berlin, Vermont, and their children, Shelby Clark and her fiancé, Bryce Sartin, of Colchester, Vermont, and Ryan Clark of Washington, Vermont; two great-grandchildren, Shyla Baker and Brayden Sartin; and he was looking forward to welcoming another great-grandson, baby Campbell, due in July; his sister, Sue Gouin and her husband, Donald, of Portland, Connecticut; “summer” son, Gary Johnson from Salem, Connecticut; and his “Smith Girls” – Sue West, Debbie Thompson and Jenny Lathrop; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and both wives, he was predeceased by an infant son; his granddaughter, Rachelle Clark; and three sisters, Violet Zinzella, Dorothy Painter and Martha Billings. In honor of Charles’ wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced in the Websterville Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the dedicated, loving staff at Menig Nursing Home for the care of their dad over the last five years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Menig Nursing Home for the “Spark, Engage, Shine” fund, Attn: Jen Spivey, 215 Tom Wicker Lane, Randolph Center, VT 05061; Green Mountain Conservation Camp “Child Sponsorship,” 636 Point of Pines Road, Castleton, VT 05735; or Camp Ta-kum-ta “Child Sponsorship,” P.O. Box 459, South Hero, VT 05486. If anyone would like to share a memory or story of Charlie to be added to a memory album, please send it to Mary Ellen Orr, P.O. Box 56, South Barre, VT 05670. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
