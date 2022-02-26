Charles H. Bohn MARSHFIELD — Charles Henry Bohn died after a short illness on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at his beloved home in Marshfield, with his children and grandchildren by his side. Chuck, as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Gary, Indiana, on March 30, 1934, to Russell and Helen (Sanford) Bohn. There, he lived with his favorite (and only) sister, Betty, until he met the love of his life, Barbara (Medved). He was predeceased by his older brother, Bobby, who died in childhood. In his youth, Chuck had spent a summer in central Vermont with Russell, who was a high school principal, and attending a summer class on race relations at Goddard College in Plainfield. That short visit left an impression on Chuck. The memory led him back to Vermont in the late-'50s where he discovered an abandoned 1835 farmhouse in Marshfield, which he purchased with the dream of one day returning to Vermont to live. Chuck met Barb in graduate school at Indiana University where they were both working on their master's. Both Chuck and Barb would go on to become teachers, get married, and during Indiana winter evenings, would listen to “Moonlight in Vermont.” Eventually Barb asked, “Are we moving out there or not?” and that sealed the deal. In 1965, a year after their first daughter, Allison, was born, they packed their bags, left their families, and moved to Marshfield. Chuck began his lifelong 30-year career as an art teacher at Spaulding High School in Barre. When he wasn’t teaching, he was refurbishing the old house into a beautiful home where he and Barb would go on to nurture three children; raise sheep, pigs, chickens and beef for the family’s consumption; cultivate an enormous garden and then preserve their bounties; brew terrible dandelion and chokecherry wine; tap maple trees; cut and dry eight cords of wood for the drafty cape; grow and prune balsam fir trees for the farm’s cut-your-own Christmas tree experience; plant and tend a prolific apple orchard; and generally live an idyllic country life. And when Chuck wasn’t doing all of the above, he was painting. Visit a home in central Vermont and you may find a hidden gem of a watercolor by C.H. Bohn, known for his intricate and carefully crafted Vermont landscapes. Chuck was always experimenting with his art, going from modern to realism to cubism in his watercolor style. Not two weeks before his passing, he was working on a detailed watercolor of a streetscape in Ireland, a country he and Barb visited several times early in their retirement with their dear friends, Kathy and Dick. A proud patriot, he served in the U.S. Army as a Captain, and later as a Reservist. Chuck was a nearly lifelong “George Aiken Republican” which, in today’s politics, means almost a Democrat. He often crossed party lines typically voting for a Republican governor in Vermont and switching his presidential allegiance to the Democratic Party during the Obama administration. He had plenty to say about the deterioration of democracy in our country and spent countless hours reading American history to gain a clearer perspective on the story of our nation. If he wasn’t sitting in the dining-room chair looking out the window at his favorite view of Marshfield Ledge, sipping an evening scotch or two, he was there reading history books. Chuck loved talking with his family about social issues and over time, became more “woke,” as his grandchildren would say. Chuck was predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara, in 2017; his sister, Betty, in 2015; his brother, Bobby; and his parents. He leaves behind his three children, Allison (Mark) Kozikowski, of Wilmot, New Hampshire, and their five children; Rob (Jamie) Bohn, of Marshfield, and their two daughters; and Liz (Lauri) Scharf, of Middlesex, and their two sons; as well as two great-granddaughters. He also leaves behind his beloved Midwest nieces, Lynn, Peggy and Claudia; his many friends; and his very best friend, 17-year-old Henry. the cat. A celebration of his life will be held this spring at his home in Marshfield and a Retrospect of his art will be on display at a later date. Gifts in honor of Charles Bohn’s memory can be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice or the Jaquith Public Library in Marshfield.
