Charles F. Nettleship III WOODSTOCK — Charles Francis “Charlie” Nettleship III, 86, died June 9, 2020, at home, with family by his side. He was born Jan. 29, 1934, in East Orange, New Jersey, the son of Lucille Norma (Severance) and Charles F. “CF” Nettleship Jr. He attended the University of Massachusetts-Amherst studying Agricultural Science. Mr. Nettleship served in the U.S. Navy Reserves 1951 to 1955 and U.S. Army 1956 to 1958 at Fort Hood, Texas, and Hanau, Germany, participating in Operation Blue Bat during the 1958 Lebanon crisis. He married Carol Ann (Stright) Nettleship Jan. 4, 1958, in Hingham, Massachusetts. He was a safety engineer and insurance risk underwriter for several New England insurance companies, an arson investigation instructor for Vermont State Police, and passenger tramway technician with Vermont Department of Labor and Industry. Mr. Nettleship was a member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of Union Veterans of the American Civil War; a Master Mason with the Old Colony F&AM; a volunteer with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Twin State Detachment; and member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed antique automobiles, investment research, precision tool projects, volunteering at the White River Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center and reading. Survivors include his wife; sons, LTC (Ret.) Charles “Chuck” Nettleship IV of Bedford, New Hampshire, Kenneth Nettleship of Turner, Maine; three grandchildren, a great-grandson; sisters, Eleanor Bowersox of Frederick, Maryland, June Barnes of Georgetown, Texas; several nieces and nephews. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, in Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock. Social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Prouty at Friends of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756, Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
