Charles F. Larkin MIDDLESEX — Born in Washington, D.C., to Martin Carroll and Annie Rosina (LaFontaine) Larkin, Charlie died on March 16, 2020, at UVM Medical Center, Burlington, Vermont. Charlie, longtime resident of Middlesex, Vermont, trained as an electrical engineer, but soon changed his professional interests to telecommunications, serving as telecommunications engineer for the Vermont Department of Public Service for 30-plus years. Charlie is survived by Suzanne, his wife of many years; his children, Jeffrey (Maryanne) of Duxbury, Vermont, Julie Anne Morton (Mike) of Holiday, Florida; grandchildren, Miranda Wigren (Kevin Kew) of Stowe, Vermont, Arielle (Walsh) Campbell of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Jennifer Walsh of Orlando, Florida, and Nethanel Walsh, U.S. Navy; and one great-grandson, Malcolm Campbell of Beaverton, Oregon. He was predeceased by daughter, Jennifer; son, Jonathan; and sibling, John "Jack" Larkin of Alexandria, Virginia. He enjoyed life and looked forward to his next life. Family and friends are invited to Charlie’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from 12 noon to 5 p.m., held at the VFW, 1 Pioneer St., Montpelier, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.