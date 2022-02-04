Charles Emmons BROOKFIELD — On Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, Carl passed away in Brookfield, Vermont, after a long illness. His family was with him and it was a peaceful transition. Carl was born on Nov. 1, 1944, into a distinguished Michigan family. His early childhood years were spent in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, before he moved to Canada to attend a private school and then, as a teenager, to Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut. Carl graduated from Avon Old Farms in 1963 and he maintained a close connection to the school as an alumnus throughout his life. A year at Middlebury College in Vermont followed and he then enrolled at Columbia University in New York City. While there, he was actively involved in the ‘60s protest movement, yet managed nonetheless to graduate with honors in English/American Studies. For a time, he drove a cab in NYC, after which he began his long career as a teacher, first in NYC, followed by a two-year stint in Lugano, Switzerland, teaching at Franklin University (where he also trained the national Swiss hockey team), and then returning to NYC to teach at the McBurney School. In the late-1980s and early-1990s, together with his son, Chase, he owned and operated a franchise of The Princeton Review in western Massachusetts, where he was able to call upon his spirited individualism and irreverence for the status quo by teaching students how to “beat the system” when taking standardized exams. In the early-2000s, Carl moved to Vermont and taught at Vermont Technical College and later at Norwich University. Carl was a most energetic, enthusiastic person, who would brook no nonsense – but he was also extremely kind, compassionate, generous and patient. All these attributes ensured his students were never bored and there are many who remember him with much affection and gratitude. Carl loved New York City, living for many years in the West Village having moved there in 1965. Apart from teaching, sports were his passion. He ran many marathons and played hockey on myriad teams. Carl was a great fan of the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Maple Leafs. His enthusiasm for all things athletic was monumental. Carl was predeceased by his parents, Harold H. Emmons and Barbara Frederick Emmons; and his younger brother, Oren Scott Emmons. He is survived by his wife, Anna Ferri; his brother, Harold (Lori) Emmons; and his son, Chase Emmons. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements by Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
