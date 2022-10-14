Charles E. Mason WATERBURY — Charles E. Mason, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday October 10, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Born in Burlington on September 4, 1929, he was the son of the late Charles Fredrick Mason and Gertrude V. (Lilley) Lease. On July 12, 1952, he married Catherine A. Howland in Waterbury. Catherine predeceased Charles on August 10, 1997. Charles was a 1947 graduate of Waterbury High School. After high school he served in the US Navy with his dear friend Dick Izor from 1950-1954. Upon returning to Vermont, he opened Mason Insurance Company in Waterbury, a family insurance agency he owned and operated with the help of his wife, until retiring in 1991 at the age of 62. During that time, he also served 22 years on the board at the Northfield Savings Bank, which was a job he greatly enjoyed. After retiring he opened Mason Vending Company, a candy bar vending business, but quickly closed realizing he was eating all the profits. Charles was a humorous, generous, gentle man with a joke for everyone. He always said one of his greatest gifts was to have the opportunity to see all four of his children in the same day. Living years with congestive heart failure he was at peace with his passing. In his words “my bags have been packed for years”. He enjoyed time with family, hearing and telling a good joke, his daily walks, snowmobiling and spending Saturday nights with his close friends, Andy& Selma Carpenter, Dick & Rena Izor and Gerald & Pat Towne. Oh, the stories they could tell! One of his favorite things to do was to spend time walking the beach in Ogunquit, Maine. He is survived by his children, Michael Mason and his wife Kim, of Berlin, Steve Mason and his wife Susan, of Waterbury Center, Lynn Mason and her husband David Juenker, of Duxbury, David Mason, of Waterbury; 11 grandchildren, Heather Allen, Gabe Mason, Gregg Mason, Emily Mason, Seth Mason, Amy Longe, Shawn Lamson, Casey Magee, Jesse Lubold, Carmen Haslam, Ian Mason; 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; as well as extended family. He is predeceased by a stepsister Sally Walker and great grandson Chase Langdon. Calling hours will be held on Sunday October 16, 2022, from 2pm to 4 pm at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice 600 Granger Road Barre, VT 05641 or www.cvhhh.org/donate.
