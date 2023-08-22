Charles E. Jerd WARREN — It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Eugene Jerd, 89, of Warren, Vermont on August 12, 2023. Charles was born on April 1, 1934 to Mamie (Mary) Victoria MacAulay Jerd and Perley Clarence Jerd at Heaton Hospital in Montpelier, VT. Charlie attended Montpelier High School from 1948-1952. During that time he earned Varsity letters in Football, Basketball, and Baseball. He would later return as Youth Football Coach from 1975-1985 and Asst Football Coach at Montpelier High School from 1986-1999. After graduation from MHS he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served from 1952-1956 as part of Crash & Rescue Operations in Texas and Hawaii. Charlie started working for the State of Vermont in 1956, a career that lasted 55 years. During his early years of employment, he met the woman who would become his wife, Carlene Breer. Together they raised 3 daughters, Cheri, Marci and Jennifer. He and Carlene spent many years and miles traveling the roads of Vermont, most of which had been inspected by him at some point working for the Agency of Transportation. They loved watching their children and grandchildren grow over the years. They especially loved taking family trips to Maine to watch the surf pound the rocks, eat steamers and plenty of lobster. Charlie was predeceased by his wife Carlene; his parents; and his sisters, Beverly Mae Minnich and Janet Louise Drebber. He is survived by his daughters Cheri Rossi of Taos, NM, Marci (Joe) Robinson of Warren, VT and Jennifer (Zach Barile) Laurent of Boston, MA; his grandchildren Andie Lowe, Elisabeth Sara Rossi, Zachary Dillon Rossi, Katherine MacAulay Robinson, Jackson Charles Emery Laurent, Emmaline Elizabeth Laurent, and Kendal Madisen Laurent; his great-grandchildren Ace Moon Rossi and Luciana Fox Rossi, as well as nieces and nephews, including Steven Charles Drebber of Hartland, VT. Calling hours are Wednesday, August 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., as well as a Celebration of Life on Thursday, August 24 at 1:00 p.m. at Guare & Sons Funeral Home, School Street, Montpelier. Reception to follow.
