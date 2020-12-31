Charles D. Hurne AKRON, N.Y. — Charles D. Hurne, 74, of Akron, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born July 30, 1946, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William and Shirley Herr Hurne. Charles was a graduate of Akron High School and Houghton College. He was a former elementary school teacher and track coach for Belfast and Fillmore Central schools. Charles was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was also an executive director for Vermont Right to Life and a research director of Canadian Youth for Christ. Lastly, he was a financial service representative for National Life Group in Vermont. He was an avid Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan and an avid reader of military and Civil War history. Survivors include his loving wife, Diane Finger Hurne of Akron; sons, David (Deanna) Hurne of Underhill, Vermont, Mark (Stephanie) Hurne of Essex Junction, Vermont; stepsons, James Walters of Milton, Florida, and Paul Walters of Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Maria Hurn, Gregory Hurne and Lauren Hurne-Vinciguerra; step-grandchildren, Marc Walters, Michael Walters and Jacob Walters; siblings, Linda (Larry) Burk, John (Chris) Hurni, William (Brenda) Hurne, Tim (Claudia) Hurne and Dan (Julie) Hurne; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place at a later date with burial in Pioneer Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net. Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, NY 14001.
