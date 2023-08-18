Charles 'Charlie' R. Polizzotti BERLIN — Charles ‘Charlie’ R. Polizzotti, 65, passed away after a courageous battle of lung cancer on July 22, 2023 at the Central Vermont Medical Center, Berlin, VT. Charlie was born on July 5th, 1958 in Methuen, MA to the late Charles J. Polizzotti and Alice (Lawrence). Charlie was a 1976 graduate of North Andover High School. Charlie was smart, he spent his life as a continuous learner, he would surprise you by knowing many facts about whatever topic you were discussing. Charlie spent many years in the Merrimack Valley before deciding to move to Vermont near 20 years ago. There he found great peace and joy in the natural surroundings of the Green Mountains where he made many close friends over the years. Charlie had a great passion for music, especially Rock and Roll. He played several instruments, but especially loved the guitar. He spent countless hours writing, studying, playing & fixing his instruments. He also had a great love for animals, and most recently adored his cat ‘Bear’ that he took in after his friend, the cat’s owner passed away. Though allotted more than his fair share of struggle, Charlie consistently played his hand with grace. While most who met him commented on his aquamarine eyes, Charlie’s command of any room seemed equally rooted in good looks, magnetic personality, and pure goodness. While Charlie’s sharp intellect, passion for music, and love of animals were notable, it was his compassion, his kindness, and his generosity that was impossible to miss, and set him apart. He put everyone before himself. He could often be found helping those who had less, even though he had little to spare. For years Charlie would help those in need obtain food through volunteer programs whether at the food bank or other food-prep programs. He lived a life grateful for what he had and the happiness he found in giving, and in service of others. Charlie lives on through all that he inspired to do better. Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Charles and brother, Frank. He is survived by his three children who he thought of always and loved deeply. Charlie is also survived by his mother, Alice, siblings: Carla Burns and husband Robert of Andover MA, Michael Polizzotti and wife Toni of Ocala FL, and Allyson Condon and husband Christopher of Fountain Hills AZ, as well as several nieces and nephews. If you would like to make a donation in Charlie’s memory, please make check payable to Montpelier Food Pantry and mail to: Montpelier Food Pantry c/o Trinity Church, 137 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05602. Please come and visit to honor Charlie between 1 2 pm with service at 2 pm on August 25, 2023, at The Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Avenue, Northfield Vermont.
