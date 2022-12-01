Charles Burton “Butch” Allen WATERBURY — Charles Burton “Butch” Allen, 80, of Waterbury passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022 at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin following a period of declining health. Butch was born at Copley Hospital in Morrisville on October 10, 1942 to Charles N and Iva (Michaud) Allen of Waterbury. A lifelong resident of Waterbury, Butch graduated from Waterbury High School in 1960 and began working for his father as a mason. He married Marana Johnson on New Year’s Eve 1964 and they settled in Waterbury Center to raise their two daughters. Butch was a skilled mason, working on residential and commercial projects throughout Vermont over the course of his career. Besides his family the three things that defined Butch were the American Legion, the Army National Guard, and his love of the outdoors. He was a lifelong and very active member of the American Legion, Post 59. He was dedicated to the organization and served in many roles, most recently as commander of the color guard. He marched in the July 4th parade from the time he was a boy and participated in the Veteran’s and Memorial Day celebrations every year. Butch joined the Vermont Army National Guard, Waterbury after high school and served for 27 years before retiring. He was passionate about his service and made lifelong friends with fellow guardsmen. He was an avid outdoorsman and was fascinated by nature and the quest for clean energy alternatives. He took his daughters camping, hiking, hunting and four-wheeling, and passed on his love of the outdoors to them. The highlight of every year for him was hunting season. He enjoyed many years with close friends at deer camp. Butch is predeceased by his parents and three sisters Joan, Mary, and Judith. He is survived by his former wife, Marana Allen of Waterbury; daughter Lori Wamser (Mark) of Dunbarton NH; daughter Amy Dickinson of Barre; Floyd Dickinson of Montpelier, and four grandchildren, Heather and Alexander Dickinson; and Ayla and Willem Wamser. A private graveside celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice.
