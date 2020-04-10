Charles Bothfeld CABOT — Charles Bothfeld, born in Sherborn, Massachusetts, on Dec. 13, 1918, passed away on April 3, 2020, after a long and fulfilling life at the age of 101. Charles (or Charlie as he was known) was a World War II veteran, an avid gardener and outdoorsman. Charlie was predeceased by his wife of almost 72 years, Norma Bothfeld; parents Theodore and Viola Bothfeld; brothers, Theodore, Robert, and Richard Bothfeld. Charlie is survived by his sister, Mary Golden of Gorham, Maine; brother, Walter of Cabot; and Clark Bothfeld of Northfield. Charlie enjoyed the extended family including several nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews. Charlie saw extensive action in World War II driving tanks, liberating concentration camps and garnering the Bronze Star Medal for bravery. After discharge at the rank of captain, Charlie embarked on a career at the farm of Medfield State Hospital in Massachusetts. In 1973, Charlie and Norma "retired" to Cabot, and embarked on a new adventure of gardening, helping out on his brother’s farm, and traveling throughout the United States in their camper. Charlie was known for his impressive gardening skills and provided produce to the Vermont Food Bank, as well as to the Twin Valley Senior Center in East Montpelier. Charlie enjoyed visiting the Twin Valley Senior Center for the excellent meals, as well as the competitive cribbage games with friends and brother Walter. A service will be held later in the year. In honor of Charlie's life, please consider contributing to the Twin Valley Senior Center, P.O. Box 152 East Montpelier, VT 05651. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. Share condolences and memories at dgfunerals.com
