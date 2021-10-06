Charlene S. Farnham WASHINGTON — Charlene Sue Farnham, 62, of Lowery Road, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at her home, with her family at her bedside. Born on Aug. 20, 1959, in Barre, she was the daughter of Francis and Emma (DeWolf) Duff. Charlene attended local elementary schools and graduated from Williamstown High School. On Oct. 30, 1982, she married Robert “Boomer” Farnham in Williamstown. Following their wedding, they made their home in Washington. Charlene was employed as a data entry clerk at Bombardier until they closed. Then she worked at Vermont Mutual Insurance Co. and the Vermont Department of Taxes. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, cooking and baking, going to Florida and visiting with her brothers whom she loved. Survivors include her husband, Robert “Boomer” Farnham; her son, Jeremy “Jerf” Farnham and his wife, Crystal, of Williamstown; her daughter, Jennifer “Jenner” Farnham, of Washington; her grandchildren, Taylan and Ryan; her brother, Robert “Bobby” Duff, of Virginia; her sisters-in-law, Centhy Duff and Betty Duff, both of Barre, and Nan Lambert, of South Barre; her sisters-in-law, Pam Grimard, of Georgia, Linda Kuban and her husband, Ed, of Chelsea, Caroline Markham and her husband, Doc, of Florida, Bev Farnham and her husband, Dean, of Virginia, Patty Trepanier and her husband, Norm, of Washington; her brother-in-law, David Farnham, of Chelsea; her mother-in-law, Josephine Farnham, of Chelsea; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Raymond, Freddy and Harold Duff; her brothers-in-law, Kevin Farnham, Joseph Grimard and Jim Black; her sister-in-law, Beth Farnham; as well as her father-in-law, Wayne Farnham. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Carrier Road, Washington, Vermont. Family and friends may call on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.