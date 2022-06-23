Charlene M. Edson WEST TOPSHAM — Calling hours for Charlene Edson, 65, who passed away on June 18, 2022, will be held from 9:00-11:00 on Friday, June 24th at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 11:00. A bereavement potluck will be from 1-3 PM at the Canadian Club, Barre VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.