Charlene M. Edson WEST TOPSHAM - Charlene M. Edson, 65, of West Topsham, entered into heavenly peace on June 18, 2022 surrounded by her husband and loved ones. She was born April 29, 1957, in Montpelier, VT, to Arthur Manning and Arlene Manning (Smith), the oldest of six children. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1975 and worked for many years in the retail industry, retiring in July 2019 so she could spend time with her husband and family. Her husband, Buster Edson, was her soulmate and best friend. They were married in a beautiful ceremony on July 31, 2004, near their home and shared 31 wonderful years together, hosting many BBQs and family gatherings and spending time at the Moose Club in Barre. She enjoyed dancing, lawn sales, and going for drives in the beautiful Vermont countryside. She was a master at bingo, generously welcoming the younger members of her family to join in whenever she played. She loved to host family gatherings and made everyone feel like family, related or not. If we couldn’t meet on a holiday, she just made up a new day. Christmas in February was quite common. She was generous and warm and was a master gift buyer, often resulting in bags full of presents despite pleas to keep it simple. She loved life, always maintained her optimism, was so much fun to be around, had a great sense of humor and was quick to laugh. She is survived by her husband Buster Edson; sons Craig Manning and his wife, Rebekah Coble, of Norwich and James Manning and his wife Danielle Manning, of St. Albans; daughter Jilleah Anderson (Jill Manning), and her husband Trever Anderson of Virginia; Several grandchildren and step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded to heaven by her parents. A funeral service will be held June 24 at 11 a.m. at Guare and Sons funeral home, Montpelier, VT. Bereavement potluck will be from 1-3 PM at the Canadian Club, Barre VT. Donations in Charlene’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge at https://www.cancer.org/support-programs-and-services/patient-lodging/hope-lodge/burlington.html
