Chandler D. Nims ESSEX JUNCTION — Chandler D. Nims, age 84, of Essex Junction, Vermont, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite House, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. No services will be held but a gathering of immediate family will take place in late spring or summer. Please visit awrfh.com for the full obituary and to leave messages of condolence.
