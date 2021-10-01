Chad A. Nielsen ROXBURY — Chad Arnold Nielsen, 53, of Roxbury, Vermont, passed away on Sept. 25, 2021. He shared a home with his wife, Karen Nielsen, in the beautiful mountains of Roxbury. Chad was born on July 6, 1968. At a young age, he developed a passion for hunting and fishing. He loved to be in the woods during deer season. He would also enjoy a chew while sitting in the woods as he said the scent would not scare the deer away like smoking would do. During May, he would enjoy his time calling in a spring gobbler to bring home to the family. Chad’s ultimate passion was deep sea fishing. He truly enjoyed being in the open sea and seeing what he could reel in with his friends and family. Chad was an excellent baker of tasty treats. Those who had the privilege of eating his desserts were never disappointed. Chad was predeceased by his father, Corbett Nielsen; his mother, Marcia Nielsen; his stepmother, Meri Nielsen; his sister, Jenne Fitzgerald; and his sister, Julie Michaud. Chad is survived by his wife, Karen Nielsen; his son, Alex Sandul; his brother, Cris Nielsen; his stepsister, Lynn Wilkinson; and his stepbrother, Mike Wilkinson. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
