Celia Olivia Winters PLAINFIELD — Celia Olivia Winters, 80, of Gray Road passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at home, with her family at her bedside. Born April 14, 1940, in Barre, she was the daughter of E. Percy and Olivia (Caccivio) Gray. Celia attended local elementary schools and graduated from Plainfield High School in 1958. On Nov. 7, 1959, she married Marvin Winters of Williamstown, Vermont. Three years later, the young couple purchased Celia’s childhood home from her parents. They had four children and as a young family, operated a small dairy farm for 10 years. After divorcing, Celia married Wilbur Pete Breer Sr., on Feb. 8, 1986. After Pete passed away, Celia married Richard Gallison on Aug. 7, 2005. Richard passed away in 2010. Celia worked at a variety of jobs, culminating with a career with Employment and Training for the State of Vermont. She was also civic-minded and served her community as the first woman on the Plainfield Select Board. In her leisure time, she enjoyed gardening, playing cards, shooting squirrels and time spent in her blackberry patch. However, her favorite activity was caring for her family, hosting holiday celebrations and watching her grandchildren grow into beautiful adults. Survivors include her children, Matthew Winters and wife SunMi and their children, Clayton and Melanie, Steven Winters and his children, Samantha and Eli, Paul Winters and his children, Jessica and Jacob, and Elizabeth Perreault and husband David and their children, Zachariah and Noah; her brothers, Ernest Gray and wife Beverly, and Charlie Gray and wife Brenda. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by her sister, Gloria Mitchell; and brothers, William and Henry Gray. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Plainmont Cemetery in East Montpelier. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
