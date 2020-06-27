Celia Helen Romeyn MONTPELIER — Celia Helen Romeyn (nee Cockeram) passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 29, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born in Lougheed, Alberta, Canada, on June 16, 1927, the daughter of Wallace Cockeram and Florence May (nee MacFarlane). Celia attended St. Hilda’s School for Girls, graduating in 1944, to attend the University of Alberta at the age of 17. She graduated University in 1948 and went on to work over a decade in the Canadian Red Cross. In 1960, Celia moved to Boston to work as a laboratory technician at the New England Baptist Hospital, where she drew blood from Dirk Romeyn, then a medical student. They married in 1961 and following Dirk’s completion of his medical training in Burlington, they settled in Montpelier. When her sons were young, she was active in helping run the youth hockey program in Montpelier, where she was well known for her fundraising and snow shoveling skills. After raising her young sons, she returned to full-time work helping to run Dirk’s medical practice. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, and in her younger years, golf, horseback riding and skiing in the Canadian Rockies. She was predeceased by her husband, Dirk, son James, sister Joan Phillips and brother Alan Cockeram. She is survived by three loving sons, Christian (Rebecca) of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; Peter (Joanne) of Durham, Connecticut; and Prescott (Karen) of Darien, Connecticut; and seven grandchildren Sydney, Connor, Eliza, Scott, Henry, Teddy and Max. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Celia Romeyn's memory to the Women and Children's unit at Central Vermont Medical Center, Office of Development, P.O. Box 547, Barre, VT 05641 or online at www.cvmc.org/about-cvmc/donate
