Cedric C. Reagan MORETOWN — Cedric C. Reagan, 94, a lifelong resident of Moretown, passed away at the Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Barre on Sunday January 1, 2023. Born in Montpelier on May 13, 1928, he was the son of the late Merrill Reagan and Ruth (Cutler) Reagan. On October 1, 1951, he married the former Joyce “Dolly” Norris in Waterbury Center. Dolly predeceased Cedric on September 2, 2019. Cedric grew up and attended schools in Moretown. As a young man he went to work at the Ward Lumber Co. in Moretown, pruning trees and later working on the hot pond. He worked for Ed Hayes as a truck driver, picking up milk at local farms. He also worked for the town of Moretown on the road crew. Much of his working life was spent in the woods logging. He went to work for G.T. Evans for a few years, then started his own logging business working with Adrian Elwell and later Raymond “Doc” Spaulding. After logging for several years, he started his own business doing excavation work and snowplowing. Cedric was a founding member of the Moretown Historical Society. In his leisure time, he enjoyed barn dances, square dancing, country music, reading westerns and traveling the backroads. He enjoyed talking with people and with 94 years of life well lived, he could tell some good stories. The time spent with his family was very special to him. Cedric is loved and mourned by his children, Denise Gabaree and her husband, Joe, of Moretown, Dale Reagan and his wife, Rae, of Moretown, Rebecca Zinn and her husband, Wally, of South Hero; 7 grandchildren, Justin Gabaree and his wife, Diane, Whitney Cassell and her husband, Bob Jr. ,Mandy Reagan, Cole Reagan, Lacey Clark and her husband, Brooks, Chloe Zinn, and Kip Zinn; 3 great grandchildren Jakob Gabaree, Alexis Clark and Beckett Clark; 2 sisters-in-law Sandy Reagan of Moretown, and Lois Sorgen of North Fort Meyers FL; a son-in-law Owen Wimble and his partner, Renee, of Waitsfield; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Cedric was predeceased by his daughter, Beth Wimble, a sister Barbara Ripley and a brother Douglas Reagan. A gathering celebrating the life of Cedric Reagan will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, in Moretown. For those who wish, memorial gifts can be made to The Moretown Historical Society PO Box 487 Moretown, VT 05660. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.