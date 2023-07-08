Cecil L. Royea, Sr. WILLISTON — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cecil L. Royea, Sr., 96, at his home in Williston, on January 25, 2023, with his wife Christine was by his side. He was born on July 21, 1926 in Quebec, Canada, to Lester A. and Doris B. (Killlen) Royea. He was a United States Army Corporal during World War II. He worked at General Electric for many years in Burlington at Lakeside and then at Home Avenue where he was a group leader in sheet metal fabrication retiring in 1989. After retirement Cecil worked for his son driving a truck for Lilly Trucking and Leasing and worked for Truck Depot shuttling trucks. In 1951 Cecil and his brother Basil used to race cars at Enosburg Speedway in Enosburg Falls, VT. He enjoyed working on cars, making swings with his father-in-law, and telling stories of his antics as a youth. Left to cherish Cecil’s memory are his wife, Christine of Williston; his children Nancy (Tom) Milne of Preston, CT, Cecil L. Royea, Jr. of Williston, VT, Doris (Charles) Martin of Barre, Ellen (Jim) Ryan of Berlin, Mary (Tom) Perry of Valdosta, GA, Tamra (John) Alarie of Hartland, VT;; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; his brothers Stewart Royea of Wales, MA, Cedric Royea of Orange, VT; his cousin Carolyn (Brian) Bowan of Quebec; many nieces and nephews, and his loyal furry companion, Peanut. Cecil loved to take walks with Peanut and talk to neighbors. He was predeceased by his brothers Alvin L. Royea of Clinton, CT and Basil Royea of Richford. The family would like to thank UVM Home Health and Hospice for the exceptional care given to Cecil. They would also like to thank the compassionate staff at Gifford Funeral Home for their help during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or The American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:30AM at Lakeview Cemetery, 455 North Avenue, Burlington, VT. Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT
