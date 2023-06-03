Cecelia Lamson-Miller WILLIAMSTOWN — Cecelia Lamson-Miller passed away on Sunday May 28, 2023, at her home with her husband, Milan, by her side and surrounded by family. Born on January 15, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, but married Leslie Lamson of Brookfield, Vermont and following their marriage, they made their home in Williamstown, Vermont. Cecelia loved her jobs at Lyons Pontiac and the Vermont Food Bank, but her favorite job was being Grammy Cece and Mimi. Cecelia was loved by everyone. She had smile for everyone she met. Cecelia loved her town and the people in it. Later in her life she worked as the Town Clerk Assistant for Williamstown, aided in the Williamstown voting and helped her church with their chicken pie supper every year. She loved her church, the Williamstown United Church. Her favorite pastime was watching people. She was loved by all and will be missed greatly. Survivors include her husband Milan Miller of Williamstown, VT; her sons Douglas Lamson and his wife, Maryleigh of East Brookfield, VT and their children Christopher and his wife and children and grandchildren Andrea and her husband and son; and Michael and his wife and son; Clayton and his wife, Ann of Williamstown, VT and their daughter Emma and husband and child, and sons Zachery and Gabriel; her Daughter Sharon (Ronnie) Newcombe of Williamstown, VT; Carolyn Lamson of Brookfield, VT; Patricia Hood and her husband Douglas of East Brookfield, VT and their children Julia and husband and two sons, Sarah and her children, and Paula and husband and children; daughter-in-laws Brenda Lamson of Bakersfield, CA and stepdaughter Laura; and Micheline Trottier of Barre, VT and stepsons Brian and his wife and children and Eric. Cecelia was predeceased by her husband Leslie Lamson of Williamstown, VT; her sons Lawrence Lamson of Bakersfield, CA, and Randall Lamson of East Brookfield, VT; her brothers John Hankforth and his wife, Margaret; Albert Hankforth,, Earl Hankforth, and Billy Hankforth all of Toledo, OH; her sister Sandra Edelman and her husband, Sam of Truckee, CA; as well as her father Albert (Bud) Hankforth and mother Goldie Drinkhouse-Hankforth of Toledo, OH. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday June 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Williamstown United Church with a celebration of life immediately following at the Masonic Lodge in Williamstown. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Williamstown United Church, P.O. Box 438, Williamstown, VT 05679. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
