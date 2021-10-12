Cathy L. Lake BERLIN – Cathy Lynn Lake, 65, formerly of Barre, a loving wife and mother of two children, passed away in Clayton, North Carolina, on Oct. 8, 2021. Born on Aug. 19, 1956, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Carl and Mary Lou (Bricker) Harrington. In 1977, Cathy married Jim Lake, and together they moved to Barre to start a church in 1980. They raised two daughters, Rebekah and Elisabeth. Cathy worked as a nurse at Central Vermont Medical Center for 25 years, where she spent most of her career working in the intensive care unit. Although she loved nursing, Cathy poured her life into her family and into the ministry of Bible Baptist Church in Berlin. She loved being a pastor’s wife and ministering in the church with her husband. Together with Jim, they spent 38 years ministering in Berlin. She loved to sing and used her talent to glorify God in the ministry that He had given her and her husband. Cathy also loved to laugh, tell jokes and be lighthearted. She never met a stranger and never met someone she didn’t love. Survivors include her husband, Jim; her two daughters, Rebekah Johnson and her husband, Matthew; and Elisabeth Frost and her husband, Josh; her four grandchildren, Aleigha and Ben Johnson and Jazmyne and Miyah Frost; her sister, Cheryl Martin; and her brother, Conan Harrington. She was predeceased by her parents. The service to honor and celebrate Cathy’s life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. in the Bible Baptist Church on Vine Street in Berlin. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery in Barre Town. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the mission’s programs of Bible Baptist Church, 68 Vine St., Berlin, VT 05641; or Believers Baptist Church, 100 Southerland Road, Clayton, NC 27527.
