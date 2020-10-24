Cathy Collins BARRE — Cathy Collins, 63, a longtime Montpelier resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Barre Gardens, with her brother by her side. Born on Feb. 23, 1957, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Harold Richard and Marlene (Norton) Collins. Cathy attended Burlington schools and graduated from Vermont College and Norwich University. After college, she stayed in Montpelier and worked in various jobs with the State of Vermont and in elementary education and day care. In her leisure time, Cathy enjoyed going to church regularly and singing in the choir – she loved music and sharing her passion with friends and family. She had a beautiful, soft voice and played guitar and sang at gatherings with friends and family. Cathy had many other hobbies, was an avid reader and enjoyed Broadway plays and musicals. In recent years, it became more important to her to stay fit and she worked out regularly at Ladies Workout Express with a trainer. Growing up, she spent many weekends and vacations at her grandparents in Middletown Springs, Vermont. She also had fond memories playing games, swimming and boating at camp on Lake St. Catherine. She especially looked forward to her trips to Florida in the winter visiting cousins. Cathy was a kind and gentle person with a big heart. Her life was difficult at times, but she never gave up. She faced some challenging health circumstances with fortitude and never faltered. She had a special way with children and animals and was sensitive to all people who fight against setbacks in life. Cathy was a wonderful, thoughtful person. Those who knew her well, understood what a very special soul she was. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Survivors include her parents, Marlene and Harold Collins, and her brother, Craig Collins, all of Burlington; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins in Florida and southern Vermont. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
