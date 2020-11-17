Catherine O. Ghiringhelli GRANITEVILLE — Catherine “Peggy” O. Ghiringhelli, 91, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. She was born Oct. 28, 1929, in Montpelier, the daughter of Vincent and Celia (Bissell) O’Neill. She graduated in 1947 from Montpelier High School. On June 17, 1947, she married Harry D. Ghiringhelli. Together, they raised their children, operated Harry’s Gulf Service Station and U-Haul Rental Service for many years, and enjoyed camping on Lake Champlain. She retired in 1986 and enjoyed knitting. Survivors include two daughters, Lynda Graham of Williamstown and Cynthia Daniels of Newport News, Virginia; two siblings, Thomas O’Neill of Middlesex and Barbara Fernandez of Montpelier; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 1989; and two daughters, Elizabeth “Jean” Lyons and Pamela French. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. May 22, 2021, in Middlesex Center Cemetery. Per her wishes, there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Arrangements are by Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield.
