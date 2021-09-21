Catherine Lovrin Landers NORTHFIELD — Catherine “Katie” Lovrin Landers, 72, passed away peacefully Sept. 11, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She was born on Dec. 4, 1948, in Watertown, Connecticut, the daughter of John George and Catherine (Deland) Lovrin. She was a graduate of Watertown High School. Katie moved to Vermont in the 1970s, first to Rochester, and then to Moretown. She was a certified instructor in skiing, yoga, tai-chi, aerobics, water aerobics, and a state-licensed esthetician. She worked at the Bolton Valley Ski Resort as a ski instructor, and First in Fitness as an aerobics instructor. She later worked at the Top Notch as an esthetician and taught aerobics, tai-chi and yoga. More recently, she worked at the Vermont Technical College, where she taught tai-chi, yoga and water aerobics, until her retirement in 2020. Katie had moved in 1992 with her son, Harley, to Northfield where she married Dexter Landers. She enjoyed skiing, skating, fitness training, boating, flying, quilting, knitting, weaving, the arts and playing the fiddle. She was a member of the Local Fiddlers and the St. Jacob’s Orthodox Church in Northfield Falls. She is survived by her husband, Dexter, of Northfield; son, Harley Maxwell-Vadnais and wife Kerin, of Rochester; siblings, Gary Lovrin and wife Lynne, of Naples, Idaho, Margaret Lovrin Mancuso, of New York City, Mellen Lovrin and husband Paul Rosenfeld, of Tappan, New York, Jeanne Marie Lovrin, of West Haven, Connecticut, Elizabeth Lovrin Lecher, of Kent, Connecticut; one grandson, Hayden Vadnais; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Judith Lovrin. In keeping with her wishes, there are no calling hours or services planned. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jacob’s Orthodox Church or a charity of one’s choice. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted with the arrangements.
