Catherine J. Gilmore SHERMAN, TX — Catherine Joan (Joan) Gilmore died May 25, 2023, in Sherman, Texas after a brief illness. She was born in Williamstown, Vermont on August 24th, 1941, the fifth and youngest child of John and Catherine McIntyre. After losing both of her parents by the age of fifteen, Joan moved to Germany to live with her older sister Patsy and her family, attending high school at the American School in Nuremberg, Germany Like her sisters before her, Joan played basketball in high school, When the coach wanted her on the team in Nuremburg, she was able to use her basketball skills to negotiate her way out of the obligation to participate in other sports during the basketball off-season. Upon graduating high school, she returned to the United States to attend Syracuse University. During her freshman year, she met Robert (Bob) Gilmore who was attending Cornell University. Joan and Bob married in May 1961. Just over a year later, they had their first daughter, Bonnie, followed by Anne a year later and Kelly less than four years later. Bob’s career with Kroger sent them to many places: from New York to Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Tennessee. Joan and her daughters moved to Dallas following Bob’s death in 1974. She successfully raised her three daughters on her own, sending all three to college while earning a BS in accounting from the University of Texas at Dallas. She went on to earn an MBA from San Jose State University, and after becoming credentialed as a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Master Accountant, she then began her career teaching accounting at Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho. She subsequently moved back to Texas to teach accounting at Austin College. She never remarried as she stated, “I had a good husband. Why would I need another?” Joan retired from Austin College in 2003 and enjoyed travelling, having visited over fourteen countries with various family members and friends, including an African Safari, a trip on the Orient Express, and exploring Big Bend National Park. Retirement also afforded her more time to spend with her grandchildren and extended family, and she loved being their Noni and Aunt Joan. Joan also valued giving back to her community. She volunteered her time to prepare income tax returns for senior citizens, and her love of knitting enabled her to knit and donate many caps to various institutions. Joan is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Bonnie and Edward Corella, Anne and Richard Schaefer, and Kelly and Wade Walker; five grandchildren: Mina Orem, Ellen Schaefer, Hayden (Sydney) Walker, Reid Walker Jackson Walker; and a great granddaughter, Evelyn Orem. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her siblings Robina (Polly) Annis, Patricia Nadeau, Noreen Bashaw and Michael McIntyre, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Monica Church in Barre Vt... Burial will follow to St. Sylvester’s Cemetery in Lower Websterville Vt. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre Vt. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
