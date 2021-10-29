Catherine Goulet MONTPELIER — Catherine "Cathy" Goulet was born in 1964 to Marie and Lucien Goulet in Montpelier, Vermont. She passed away on Oct. 6, 2021, at the age of 56, at The Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Cathy graduated from Montpelier High School, The College of New Rochelle, and attended graduate school at Cornell University. She was employed in the field of historic preservation for nearly 30 years and worked as a Principal Historic Preservation Specialist for the New Jersey Historic Trust for over 20 of those years. Cathy was an intelligent woman, and a champion for women’s rights, but her real passion was being a mother to her two children, Joseph "Jay" Freehling and Rachel Freehling. In addition to her beloved children, she leaves behind Jay’s fiancée, Olivia Micale; her sisters, Clara Rose (Rich) DiBona, Carol G. Hughes, Mary Lou Goulet and Suzanne Amidon, her brother, Lucien Goulet Jr., and their families. She is also survived by her husband, Daniel Freehling, and family in Illinois; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins around the country. Services were private. A celebration of life will be held later this year. The family appreciates and is thankful for gifts made in Cathy’s name to Gift of Life Donor Program, an organization which coordinates organ and tissue donors. Their address is 401 North 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123; their website is: donors1.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.