Catherine (Chadwick) Nelson HAMMOND, Wis. — Catherine "Kay" Nelson passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at home in Hammond, Wisconsin, surrounded by family. She was born on Jan. 2, 1926, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the daughter of Harold H. and Frances Shirley (Green) Chadwick. Catherine was known to her Minnesota and Wisconsin friends as “Kay,” but her Chadwick family and friends called her “Sister.” Catherine grew up in Montpelier, Vermont. She was the salutatorian of the Montpelier High School class of 1943 and enjoyed traveling back to attend the many class reunions. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel; brother, Robert Chadwick, and sister, Joan Corker. She will be dearly missed by her three daughters, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held in South St. Paul, Minnesota, at Kandt & Tetrick Funeral Home Saturday, May 1st starting at 1 p.m.
