Catherine Ann Grupp RANDOLPH CENTER — Catherine Ann Grupp, of Randolph Center, passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 4, 2023 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Cathy was born on July 4, 1960 to Joseph and Barbara Mauro in Lynbrook, New York, where she was raised with her five siblings. Upon graduating from Malverne High School in 1978, she met the love of her life, Paul Grupp. They were married on October 17, 1981, and settled in Valley Stream, New York. The couple raised three children: Bryan, Lauren, and Zachary. Cathy was a dedicated stay at home mother for most of her children's lives, focusing on their extracurricular activities and volunteering her time with the Parent Teacher Association. In 2012, Cathy, Paul, and Zachary moved to Montpelier, Vermont, where Cathy worked for Vermont Fish & Wildlife, but eventually settled into a rewarding career with the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs, notably assisting families and loved ones with services at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In 2019, Cathy and Paul settled in Randolph Center, mere miles from the Veterans Cemetery. She is survived by her mother, husband, children, grandchildren (Clare, Elizabeth, and Sean), siblings, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services will be held at a later date in Valley Stream, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, C/O the Office of Veterans Affairs, 118 State Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05620.
