Catherine A. Fowler WATERBURY — Catherine Ann Fowler, 84, of Kirby House passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on March 28, 1938, in Websterville. She was the daughter of Albert and Flora (Smith) Blow. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School. On July 3, 1957, she married Howard Fowler in Websterville, following their marriage they made their home in Plainfield. Catherine was employed as a Mail Clerk with the National Life Insurance Company for many years. She was a member of the Websterville Baptist Church early in her life and later joined the Grace United Methodist Church in Plainfield, she was also a member of the Home Demonstration Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and cooking. Survivors include her children Tim Fowler of Bethel and Patty L’Esperance and her husband, Peter of Walden; her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as her brothers Gordon Blow and his wife, Marie of Websterville and David Blow and his wife, Linda of Barre and her sister-in-law Shelby Blow of East Barre. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Debbie Fowler and her brothers Donald and Edward Blow. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the Plain-mont Cemetery at a date and time to be announced. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
