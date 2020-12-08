Carroll M. Goodridge EASLEY, S.C. — Carroll Merlyn Goodridge, 88, husband of the late Donna Mae Clegg Goodridge, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Born in Plainfield, Vermont, a son of the late Euri Gilbert Goodridge and the late Beatrice May Spencer Goodridge, he was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed golfing, bowling, square dancing, round dancing, hiking and music. Mr. Goodridge proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a highly decorated Chief Master Sergeant after 20 years of service, serving two tours in Vietnam, and being awarded The Bronze Star Medal. He was of the Methodist faith. Surviving are a son, Steven Carroll Goodridge (Linda) of Ocala, Florida; daughters, Lonna M. White (Bob) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Barbara Jo Goodridge Calvert of Easley, South Carolina, and Julee Kaye Sealor (Don) of Ranson, West Virginia; a sister, Anthea Pugh of Radford, Virginia; grandchildren, Jennifer White, Kris White, Erik Sealor, Chase Sealor, Bryanna Sealor and Zac Calvert; and great-grandchildren, Logan Nolan, Aiden White and Zackary White. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Donley Goodridge and Basil Goodridge; and a sister, Barbara King. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Veteran's Last Patrol at veteranlastpatrol.org; the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org; Southeastern Guide Dogs at guidedogs.org; or to the ELSC Comfort Dog Ministry at eternalshepherd.org, the home of Seth, the comfort dog that meant very much to Mr. Goodridge. Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley, South Carolina.
